Ibori To Daughter: You Saved My Legacy From Political Assaults

A former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has broken his silence with the emotional birthday message he showered on her daughter, Erhiatake, who turned 45 yesterday.

Erhiatake is the member, representing Ethiope constituency at the House of Representatives. Prior to this, she represented Ethiope East Constituency at the state’s House of Assembly for two tenures.

She dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a feeling of nostalgia, the former governor who is currently under pressure by his successors to official declare for APC, hailed her for being an amazon in her right by sustaining his identity and what he stood for while he was the helmsman of the oil rich state.

He said: “Without you, the assaults on my legacy, might have prevailed. God gave you to my family.” In his heart melting tribute, he scored her high in effective representation of his constituency, saying: “You have made us proud.”

