Ibori-Suenu Jumps Ship, Stuns PDP

The news of Hon Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to All Progressives Congress(APC) was one the trending topics that ushered in the weekend.

Ibori’s daughter dumping of PDP for APC came as a shock because her father is one of the veterans, if not influential patron of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meaning critics are picking from Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu’s epic move is that she is indirectly saying she has grown well enough in the political scene to be able to stand alone and also take bold steps without the protection of her father. There are also insinuation that her defection may be an indication that her father, a former Governor of Oil rich Delta State may be tilting towards a movement to the ruling party

Others say her move in a way shows that the Ibori family knows how to play the Nigerian politics and the daughter cannot remain in the shadow of the father if she must achieve greater strides and pave a new path for her own legacy.

She has also created a new perception for herself as a woman who knows her worth and goes for what she wants.

Mrs Ibori-Suenu announced her defection in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, and read on the floor of the House on Thursday.

The lawmaker won the 2023 election on the platform of the PDP despite his father’s political differences with former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mr Ibori, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu, had a fall out with Mr Okowa over the choice of candidate for the governorship polls in 2023.

Believed to be the strongman of Delta politics, the former governor supported David Edebvie for the ticket, but was outfoxed by Mr Okowa, who was able to navigate Sheriff Oborevwori through the party primary.

Mr Ibori visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in the early days of the latter’s administration last year. They are both members of the 1999/2007 class of governors.

Following the announcement of the defection on the floor, Ali Isa, minority whip, protested and called for the declaration of the seat vacant.

However, the call was ignored by the speaker in the usual manner.

