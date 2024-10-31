Ibom Towers: Sanwo-Olu Salutes Eno For Investing In Lagos

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday praised his Akwa Ibom State counterpart Umo Ẹno for building an 18-storey Ibom Plaza in Lagos.

He said this while performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the building. Sanwo-Olu said: “The decision by Akwa Ibom State to embark on this ambitious venture here in Lagos is a testament to the dynamism of our great city as a commercial hub and to the visionary leadership of Governor Umo Eno.

In a statement, he said the Ibom Towers, located in the commercial heart of Victoria Island, when completed is expected to be a good revenue source for Akwa Ibom State.

Sanwo-Olu added that the landmark project represents not only physical growth but also a symbol of inter-state collaboration and shared prosperity. He lauded Eno for identifying Lagos as a good place for his state to invest.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As Ibom Towers rises, it will serve as a beacon of the fruitful alliance between Lagos and Akwa Ibom, creating a unique space that encourages business, investment, and vibrant community life.

“Projects like this one are the embodiment of our collective vision for Nigeria’s growth, driven by creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence.”

Eno said his state decided to invest in real estate, particularly in Lagos, to grow its economy and increase its revenue base. He said: “In our determined effort to grow more means of income and deepen our investment portfolio, we are here to perform a groundbreaking ceremony of this 18-storey Ibom Towers.”

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Victor Attah said he had wanted to embark on the project when he was governor but couldn’t execute it because he did not get the support of relevant stakeholders.

