New Telegraph

October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 31, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ibom Towers Project:…

Ibom Towers Project: Group Lauds Eno For Foresight

Akwa Ibom Alliance for Good Governance, Lagos State chapter, says the Ibom Towers project shows Governor Umo Eno is a leader with foresight.

In a statement by President Godwin Okon, the group said there is no investment that the governor would have done for the people of Akwa Ibom State that can be compared to the prospect and projected gains of a real estate business.

The statement added that the hotbed of real estate business in Nigeria is Lagos, hence the governor is doing the right thing at the right place and at the right time.

The group said: “The decision of Governor Umo Eno to build a 19-storey ultra-modern commercial tower to replace the old, dilapidated and moribund Governor’s Lodge on Victoria Island, Lagos, is a wellthought-out idea.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

No Inch Of Kotangora Military Training Ground Ceded To Terrorists –DHQ
Read Next

Panel Picks Holes In Lagos-Calabar Esia Road Diversion
Share
Copy Link
×