Ibom Tourism Nigeria Stages Cocktail And Grills Festival For November 19

Committed to boosting tourism development and promotion in Akwa Ibom State, Ibom Tourism Nigeria Limited has unveiled a novel festival, known as Cocktail and Grills Festival scheduled to hold in Uyo, the state capital city by November 19 this year. This development was disclosed in a press conference in Uyo by the organsiers of the debuting festival.

Speaking on the festival, the Project Team Lead, Allen Ef- feh, said that the objective of the festival, which is slated for Kings and Queens, Ewet Housing Estate, is to bring the entire city together for a fantastic experience filled with mouthwatering food, refreshing drinks, captivating music, lasting friendships, loads of fun and foster camaraderie spirit.

According to him, “The Cocktail and Grill Festival promises to be the ultimate gathering of foodtertainment enthusiasts in Nigeria, featuring a vibrant celebration of street food culture in Nigeria’s emerging and exciting city, Uyo. ‘‘We intend to turn the spotlight on the art of crafting cocktails, as the festival also aims at encouraging healthy drinking habits.

We’ll also shine the light on the incredible grills created from local recipes, which Uyo is known for, while honouring the individuals and brands who passionately contribute to this craft and hospitality.’’ Allen, whose outfit, Ibom Tourism Limited, has in over a decade dedicated itself to the promotion of Destination Akwa Ibom, said there is no better time to further promote tourism in the state than now, considering the ARISE Agenda of the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, which has given priority to the tourism sector and also backed words with action.

As thousands of fun lovers look to gather on November 19 in Uyo, Effeh called on individuals, entrepreneurs, the media and brands to cash in on the platform the festival offers, to connect to potential clients and customers as sponsors or partners, and either for activation or to gain visibility.