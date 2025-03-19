Ibom Deep Seaport: AKSG, Master Planner Strategise For Next Phase

Share

The Technical Committee on the Actualization of Ibom Deep Sea Port has met with the consultant port master planner, Dar Al-Handasar Ltd. to finalize technical requirements for the groundbreaking of the City Gate and Sales Center in May 2025 as directed by Governor Umo Eno.

Speaking at the meeting, which was held in Lagos on Tuesday, March 18, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Comrade Ini Ememobong, assured that Governor Umo Eno is totally committed to the actualization of the Ibom Deep Sea Port and the Industrial City, which he sees as a veritable channel for job and wealth creation.

Comrade Ememobong also promised to undertake extensive community and stakeholder consultation to ensure a hitch-free foundation laying ceremony and project execution.

On her part, the Chairman of the Technical Committee on the Actualization of Ibom Deep Seaport, Barr. Mfon Usoro, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to the transformational project, assuring of the Committee’s full cooperation. She appreciated members of her committee for their dedication and the time they have invested into the work for the past ten years, expressing high optimism that the goal will soon be attained.

While expounding on the technical details for the next phase of the project, the lead representative of Dar Al-Handasar Ltd. and Director of Operations for Central and West Africa, Nicolas Rizk, commended Governor Eno for his determination to ensure the realization of the project. He listed the infrastructure needed to open up the industrial city and get access to the deep sea port site.

The Ibom Industrial City, which will house the deep sea port, training centres, and a logistics hub, is expected to create at least 300,000 jobs and bring massive economic benefits to host communities.

Recently, the governor, Pastor Umo Eno reaffirmed his readiness to kick-start major infrastructure projects in the industrial city, including the City Gate, Sales Center, and access roads like the ongoing Uyenge-Orukim road construction.

These developments will pave the way for port terminal construction and eventually full-scale operations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

