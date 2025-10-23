Ibom Air Signs N200m Partnership Deal WITH Akwa United

Ibom Air and Akwa United Football Club, the 2021 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions and two-time FA Cup winners, have entered into a landmark ₦200 million partnership to boost sports development and private sector collaboration in Akwa Ibom State.

Under the agreement signed on Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Ibom Air was unveiled as the Official Sponsor of Akwa United FC for an initial two-year term.

The sponsorship package includes both cash and in-kind contributions, with 50 per cent of the total value provided in kind.

The signing ceremony attracted key stakeholders from the sports community, government officials, and media representatives.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said the partnership underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting the state through community-focused initiatives.

“At Ibom Air, our core pillars of support are Health, Community Development, Education, and Sports. Akwa United, a club with a proud championship history, is rebuilding, and our goal is to support their resurgence to the top of the league and beyond,” he stated.

Uriesi added that the deal reflects Ibom Air’s belief in the unifying power of sports to inspire young people and foster state pride.

The Chairman of Akwa United FC, Mr. Joseph Eno, expressed deep appreciation to Ibom Air, describing the sponsorship as “strategic and timely.”

“This partnership comes at a crucial moment as we rebuild and work to return to our best form. The backing from Ibom Air will boost morale and motivate our players and technical team. Wearing the logo of such a reputable brand reminds us that we represent excellence,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Sports, Elder Paul Bassey, hailed the partnership as a major milestone in achieving the state’s long-term vision for sports development under the ARISE Agenda of Governor Pastor Umo Eno.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with the state’s agenda to promote private sector involvement in sports. With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for Akwa Ibom sports to compete with global standards,” Bassey stated.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of Akwa United’s new jersey, the inauguration of working committees, and interactive sessions with the media.