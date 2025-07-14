Ibom Air Projects N150 Billion Revenue For 2025, Says CEO

…delays, cancellations dangerous for airlines

The Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, has again lamented the difficulties airlines face that lead to flight delays, rescheduling, and cancellations, explaining that being an airline in Nigeria is extremely challenging and dangerous for the growth of the carriers.

Flight delays in Nigeria are indeed causing serious problems, reaching a point where they are being described as taking on a dangerous dimension. Several factors, including operational inefficiencies, aircraft scarcity, and adverse weather conditions, are contributing to a surge in flight delays and cancellations.

These disruptions are not only inconveniencing passengers but also raising concerns about safety and the overall reliability of the Nigerian avia tion sector.

This comes as the carrier is projected to increase its revenue to N150 billion in 2025 from N95 billion in 2024, indicating that Ibom Air is growing organically and positioning itself as an airline with the potential to revolutionise the airline business in Nigeria.

Out of the N96 billion profit made, six per cent came from travel agents across the country, according to the airline chief.

Speaking at the airline’s travel agent forum held in Lagos at the weekend, Uriesi disclosed that to mitigate the problem of flight schedules and cancellations, the carriers had decided to keep an airplane on the ground to take care of the situation, adding that doing that itself brings a huge cost to the carrier.

The forum brought together travel agents across the country with a view to taking the aggregate of their complaints with a view to repositioning the carrier to be profitable and to offer seamless air travel to Nigerians.

He said, “Being an airline in Nigeria is dangerous. When an aircraft from your fleet is out of service, that scatters your schedule. Our strategy is to offer on-time reliability. 97% of our morning flights is done.

Every delayed or cancelled flight is very painful for us”. Uriesi gave an instance of heavy rainfall in Uyo at the weekend that disrupted flights, but noted that the airline is working assiduously to minimise the twin problems of flight delays and cancellations that become emblematic of airline operations in the country.

“We keep an aircraft redundant, and that carries heavy weight and huge costs on us. You have to pay for insurance and every other thing that keeps costs rising,” he said.