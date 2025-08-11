Ibom Air Places Travel Restriction On Emmanson Over Assault On Cabin Crew

…Passenger arrested

Ibom Air has given a detailed report of how a passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, on its flight, assaulted one of the crew members of the airline.

Consequently, the airline has placed travel restrictions on the passenger for her disruptive behaviour and assault on its crew member.

The airline, in a statement issued on Monday, said the conduct of Emmanson on its flight to Lagos from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, posed a serious threat to the safety of our crew, passengers, and aircraft.’

It said that the passenger was instructed in line with standard aviation safety procedures to switch off her mobile phone.

“She bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off. This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the purser who had earlier instructed her.”

She was said to have walked up to the unsuspecting purser, stepped on her, forcibly torn off her wig, removed her glasses and thrown them to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her.

“She slapped her several times, and when the other cabin crew member tried to intervene, she slapped her too. She then attempted to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have damaged and grounded the aircraft.”

“By this time, the Pilot-in-Command had alerted airport security. Before security could arrive, the Purser, as seen in the viral video on the internet, prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft until security arrived.

“The arrival of Ibom Air Security personnel did not deter the passenger as she attacked them as well, lashing out violently at both Ibom Air and FAAN security. She was then restrained and removed from the aircraft by force.

“Even after disembarking, she continued to assault both Ibom Air and FAAN security staff, and even slapped the ground supervisor”.

The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

The airline had submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft.

Ibom Air reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent conduct that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or equipment.

Such behaviour will be met with the strongest possible response, including legal action and permanent restriction from our services.

The carrier commended the bravery and professionalism of its crew in handling this situation under extremely challenging circumstances, as well as the swift support from airport security and the Nigerian Police.

“Safety remains our highest priority. We urge all passengers to comply with crew instructions at all times for the safety, security, and comfort of everyone on board, ” it added.