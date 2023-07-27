Ibom Air: Passenger Apprehended For In-Flight Theft Handed Over For Prosecutio

Akwa Ibom State Government-owned Ibom Airline has announced the arrest of an in-flight passenger who stole the laptop of a co-traveller, adding that he is currently being prosecuted.

According to a press statement made available to Journalists in Uyo on Thursday by Aniekan Essienette

GM, Marketing and Communication Ibom Air, ” On the morning of the 26th of July 2023, during the boarding of Ibom Air flight Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja, a passenger, Ogeneochuko David, was apprehended for allegedly taking another passenger’s laptop from his bag in the overhead cabin.

“The owner of the laptop, who suspected the movement of the said Mr David within the aircraft, decided to check where his laptop was kept and immediately realized the item was no longer there. He raised the alarm by notifying the crew members accordingly”.

The statement further added, “A search was immediately instituted, which led to about half an hour delay, and the laptop was found with Mr David.

“He was immediately offloaded and handed over to the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) for further investigation, who then handed him over to the Police for further investigation.

” The police have since confirmed that the suspect is a member of a large syndicate specializing in stealing onboard aircraft.

“The owner of the laptop voluntarily stepped down from the flight to assist with the investigation and promised to follow up with the case to its logical conclusion.

Ibom Air highlighted that In line with their corporate policy, Ibom has zero tolerance for any sort of criminal activity on board their flights and will prosecute any offenders to the full extent of the law.

They further recalled that one Kingsley Chinsunum was alleged to have stolen the sum of one hundred thousand Naira(N100,000.00) from a wallet kept inside a bag in the overhead bin, while on board Ibom Air flight 4150 at Murtala Muhammed Aircraft Terminal two Ikeja, on the 31st of May 2023.

“He has since been charged to Court and is presently facing trial at the Ikeja Magisterial District.

Not too long ago, a passenger, one Mr Adebayi Adelugba, staged the stealing of his own checked-in bag and declared it missing, accusing the airline of negligence amidst threats of litigation, but for CCTV footage which caught him in the act.

“He was convicted of the crime of threat against Ibom Air, disturbance of public peace, and lies at the Ogba Magistrate court in Lagos, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment and a fine”.

The Airline said reports of an increase in stealing onboard aircraft highlight the importance of passengers being extra vigilant and attentive to their belongings during flights.

“Following instructions from the crew members and taking necessary precautions can help minimize such incidents.

“Passengers are therefore encouraged to report any suspicious activities they observe during their flights to the crew members immediately, as early intervention can prevent potential thefts and ensure a safer travel experience for everyone on board”.