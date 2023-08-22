Ibom Air joins IATA

Nigeria’s rising airline, Ibom Air has become a full member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The airline was welcomed to the body by the Director General of IATA, Mr. Willy Walsh, in a letter dated August 15, 2023. The Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said on the development: “We are delighted to have completed the administrative processes and to now become a full member of IATA.”

Uriesi said apart from the multiple benefits Ibom Air stands to gain as a member of the association, its membership particularly offered a whole new world of cooperation opportunities in the international airline community. “We intend to tap fully into these as we expand our footprint into the region and continent.”