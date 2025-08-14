Ibom Air: I’ll Still State My Own Version Of The Incident –Emmanson

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger recently released from custody following a widely publicised dispute with the airline, says she is still in pain from her ordeal.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Emmanson, known online as #soft_commy, expressed gratitude to her supporters but noted that she requires medical treatment before recounting her full version of events.

She said: “I’ve been released from prison, but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated. “I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give out my own version of the event.

Thank you so much, my lovely friends and supporters. “I really appreciate y’all from the bottom of my heart. God bless you all.” The circumstances leading to her arrest remain the subject of public debate.

However, Ibom Air, in earlier statements, confirmed that a customer service incident had occurred and said it was handling the matter internally, emphasising that the welfare of passengers and staff remains a priority. Emmanson’s post has drawn thousands of reactions, with many calling for an investigation into her treatment while in custody.