Ibom Air Hosts Travel Agents, Strengthens Pact

In a continued effort to strengthen its relationships with key industry stakeholders, Ibom Air hosted a Travel Agents Forum on Friday, bringing together representatives from across the travel and tourism ecosystem for a robust roundtable conversation.

The forum, held in Lagos, convened travel agents, highnet-worth individuals (HNIs), and representatives of prominent travel and tourism bodies, including the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP).

The session was attended by Ibom Air’s top management, Amaka Echetabu Director Airline services, Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager, Marketing and Communications and led by the Acting CEO, Mr George Uriesi.

Uriesi emphasised the critical role that travel agents and tourism stakeholders play in shaping the airline’s growth and customer engagement strategy.

“Our success as an airline is deeply connected to the partnerships we foster within the industry. This forum allows us to listen, learn, and co-create value with our most trusted partners,” he said.

The roundtable conversation explored actionable strategies to enhance collaboration, improve customer experiences, and create stronger commercial alignment between Ibom Air and its partners.

Responding to input from the travel agents, Uriesi said the airline was on a growth trajectory and was thankful for the contribution of travel agents to the airline’s revenue since they came on board six months ago.

He assured them that they had come on board at a time when the airline was just getting into its growth phase, which promised mutually beneficial business to them and to the airline.

He said that the airline was looking at a turnover nearer to N150 billion in 2025, from its turnover of N96b in 2024. The next phase of growth would come from the entry into service of the new terminal at Victor Attah International Airport, which would allow the airline to transition from a point-to-point carrier to a huband-spoke network carrier.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of six-month service certificates to active business partners present at the event, as well as awards to the top 5 travel agents in terms of revenue contribution, acknowledging their immense contributions to the revenue growth of the airline.