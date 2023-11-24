Ibom Air Debunks Claims Of Stopping Flights To Calabar

Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government has refuted claims making rounds that it has stopped flights to the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Group Manager, Marketing and Communications of Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette debunked the allegation in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

The statement prtly reads, “The fact is that, as a result of the sudden unserviceability of one of our aircraft, we had to reduce some of our scheduled operations, including the Abuja-Calabar route. It is crucial to note that our Lagos to Calabar flights have continued to operate daily.”

“We are also working to bring the unserviceable aircraft back to serviceability. Once restored to operational status, the Abuja-Calabar route will resume. We anticipate the completion of these repairs within a few days.”

The airline apologised to the affected passengers and assured them of its commitment to ensure uninterrupted services to Calabar in the future.

Ibom Air, owns seven aircraft (five Bombardier CR900 and two Airbus A220-300) in its fleet, flies 11 routes spanning six cities in the country Abuja, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos and Uyo.

The airline, which launched its maiden flight in June 2019, is rated as one of the most successful in Nigeria, and has won the best airline of the year for three consecutive years 2020, 2021 and 2022.