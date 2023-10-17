Ibom Air Commences Regional Flights With Lagos-Accra Route

Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State-owned airline has commenced regional flight operations from Lagos Nigeria to Accra Ghana.

This strategic expansion, according to the airline aligns with its vision “to be a world-class African Regional Airline” by offering passengers an industry-leading travel experience that encompasses schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service.

The flight which departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria at 7. 45am Tuesday, was treated to a grand reception at Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana, at 7.45 am, Local time.

Receiving the airline, the Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, said, ‘’We are indeed delighted to welcome Ibom Air to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana. We congratulate you on your decision to fly into Accra and are happy to have you on board.

Represented by Mr Kwame Baffour Awuah, the Managing Director said the move is a demonstration of the confidence reposed in the Ghana aviation industry.

She congratulated Ibom Air on its decision to partner with the country in aviation development, saying, “Your entry into Ghana’s market will offer the travelling public more options for connectivity between Ghana and Nigeria. As Operators and Managers of Kotoka International Airport, we assure Ibom Air of our support in making their operations in Ghana a success. ’

“We are committed to continue providing smooth facilities and services to ensure smooth operations.

While applauding Ibom Air for its track record of on-time departure and excellent service delivery, she appealed to the airline to extend the same excellent customer services to passengers in the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new route, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, said: “We are thrilled to commence our regional operations today, with the inaugural flight between Lagos and Accra.

“This is a significant step for Ibom Air as we expand our network out of Nigeria and into the African continent. With this new route, we aim to enhance connectivity between Nigeria and Ghana, fostering tourism, trade, and tighter economic and cultural ties. Ibom Air remains committed to delivering exceptional services to our passengers, and we invite travellers between Nigeria and Ghana to choose Ibom Air and experience the best of our service offering.”

Speaking on behalf of the State Government, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Charles Udoh said the inaugural flight marks a significant milestone in the history of Akwa Ibom, the home state of Ibom Air.

“Akwa ibom is rich in tourism, economic growth and cuisines. Ibom Air started like a dream, it was to build an airline that would become one of the leading forces in Nigeria. We are redefining the aviation sector. Other airlines should be afraid”. He said

He applauded the management and staff of Ibom Air for an excellent approach to the aviation business, which he said has seen the airline to such a significant milestone in less than five years of operation.

While extending an invitation to international communities, Udoh assures; “Our state has been rated the most secure state in Nigeria. We have world-class healthcare facilities strategically located in the state”.

“As Ibom Air expands its footprint across the region, travellers can expect a wide range of benefits, including promotional offers, exclusive fares, and special packages designed to make this route even more attractive.

“With Ibom Air’s reputation for quality service and the support of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, travellers are set to enjoy an exceptional and efficient travel experience”. Aniekan Essienette, GM, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air assures.