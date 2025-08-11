Ibom Air: AON Places Emmanson On Indefinite No-Fly List 

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has placed Comfort Emmanson on its indefinite “No Fly” list, banning her from flying on any of its member airlines, both domestically and internationally.

The decision follows an incident on August 10, 2025, aboard Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos. While a viral video appeared to show Emmanson being assaulted by crew members, AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, clarified that Emmanson was the aggressor and had assaulted the crew.

In a statement issued on Monday, AON said:

“We condemn the violent incident involving Ms. Comfort Emmanson. Effective immediately, the AON has placed her on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member either domestically or internationally for life.”

READ ALSO:

Okonkwo described the incident as part of a growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour, referencing recent high-profile cases, including the altercation involving musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on ValueJet and the reported unruly conduct of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards Air Peace staff.

The AON stressed that the safety and dignity of flight crew and passengers remain paramount and warned that future offenders will face similar sanctions.