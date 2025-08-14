Ibom Air: AON Chief, Stakeholders Criticise No-Fly Ban On Emmanson

A senior member of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Roland Iyayi yesterday faulted the body’s decision to impose a lifetime flight ban on Comfort Emmanson following violent conduct aboard a flight from Uyo to Lagos on Sunday. Emmanson was arraigned after the incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for assaulting Ibom Air officials.

She reportedly violated standard aviation safety procedures to switch off her mobile phone on board the flight. However, she was released from custody following the withdrawal of the five charges preferred against her by the police.

Speaking to our correspondent on the telephone from the United States, Iyayi said the airline group would review the no-fly ban on the passenger.

The Topbrass Aviation Limited President insisted that no airline has the power to ban an individual from flying its aircraft because of an infraction. He said: “Do we have the power to be able to say you cannot fly my air craft for the next so-so time or life?

“An airline can do so, but not enough for all the airlines to place her on a ban because of a case of alleged assault. “It is done by the airline without even announcing it. You just see your name flagged and will not get a ticket on the airline. “The airline doesn’t have to announce it either.

Yes, yes, they don’t announce it yet. “So, but for me, I think all that has happened so far; there’s been a lot of hasty decisions taken in the heat of a moment, and people have not necessarily been objective. I think with time, a lot of reviews will take place.” He said: “Do we have the power to be able to say you cannot fly my aircraft for the next so-so time or life?

“An airline can do so, but not enough for all the airlines to place her on a ban because of a case of alleged assault. “It is done by the airline without even announcing it. You just see your name flagged and will not get a ticket on the airline.”