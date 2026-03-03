Ibom Air Adopts NCAA Safety Directive On Power Banks

Ibom Air has fully adopted the recent safety directive from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regarding the carriage and use of power banks on commercial flights, reaffirming the airline’s unwavering commitment to passenger and crew safety.

The management said the NCAA directive, issued in line with global aviation safety standards, introduces a critical new restriction: passengers are prohibited from placing power banks in overhead bins (hat racks). All power banks must now be carried in cabin luggage and stored either in the seat pocket in front of the passenger, under the seat, or in a carry-on bag kept within easy reach throughout the flight.

According to the management, “The prohibition of power banks in checked baggage remains in effect, consistent with the airline’s long-standing policy on lithium battery devices, similar to laptops and other electronics.”

According to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) safety directive, “Power banks must not be placed in overhead luggage bins during flight. They must be carried in the cabin and stored either under the seat in front, in the seat pocket, or in a carry-on bag that remains accessible to the passenger at all times.” This measure ensures that, in the event of overheating or fire, cabin crew can respond immediately.

“Under the new regulations, power banks with a capacity of up to 100 watt-hours (Wh) are permitted without restriction. However, power banks ranging from 100Wh to 160Wh require prior approval from the airline before travel. Devices exceeding 160Wh are strictly prohibited on board aircraft. Passengers are advised to check their power bank’s watt-hour rating before travel, which is usually printed on the device.”

“The directive follows a series of global incidents involving lithium battery fires that have highlighted the potential dangers of power banks in the aviation environment. Lithium-ion batteries, when overheated or damaged, can enter a state known as ‘thermal runaway,’ causing them to ignite fires that are extremely difficult to control, particularly at 35,000 feet, where emergency response options are limited. Storing these devices in overhead bins delays detection and access, increasing the risk of catastrophic fire spread before cabin crew can intervene. These incidents reinforce the critical need for strict adherence to safety protocols governing lithium battery devices.”

“Safety being one of its core values, Ibom Air fully supports the NCAA’s directive on power bank carriage. The safety of passengers and crew remains the airline’s highest priority. Ibom Air continues to work closely with regulatory authorities to ensure full compliance with all safety directives.