Ibom Air Adds Two Bombardier CRJ 900 Next-Gen Aircraft To Fleet

Ibom Air has expanded its fleet with the addition of two Bombardier CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft, registered as 5N-CED and 5N-CEE.

The formal reception took place on Friday, November 1, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the aircraft were received by Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In his remarks, Governor Eno said, “The addition of these two CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft is an assurance of our administration’s continuous support for Ibom Air and a strict adherence to our ARISE Agenda’s goal of strategic investment in sectors capable of stimulating economic growth and enhancing the status of our state among the assemblage of states in the federation.”*l

Ibom Air’s CEO, Mr. Mfon Udom emphasized the importance of this acquisition for the airline’s operations.

“We are delighted to welcome these two _new_ CRJ 900 aircraft to our fleet. With this addition, Ibom Air now _operates_ a total of nine aircraft, including two Airbus A220-300s and seven CRJ 900s.

Still, we are not resting because to become a serious scheduled carrier, we need to keep growing our fleet. And so we eagerly await the deliveries of our nine remaining Airbus A220-300s from Airbus in the next 3 years.

These two new CRJ 900s were outright purchases financed through a shareholder loan. Their addition will bring more capacity to Ibom Air’s service offerings, facilitating better connectivity and reliability for travelers

Speaking About CRJ900 NextGen aircraft, Aniekan Essienette

General Manager Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air said like other members of the CRJ Series family of aircraft, the light weight and advanced aerodynamics of the CRJ900 NextGen regional jet combine to deliver improved efficiency and reduced operating costs compared to other aircraft in its class.

“Since the launch of the earlier-generation CRJ900 aircraft, enhancements to the CRJ900 NextGen aircraft have resulted in up to 5.5 per cent fuel burn reduction.

*In addition to offering significant fuel cost savings per aircraft, as well as outstanding operational flexibility, the CRJ900 NextGen aircraft provides customers with an improved experience that includes excellent legroom, bright cabins resulting from large windows and LED lighting as well as large overhead bins” She added.

