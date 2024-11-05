Ibom Air Acquires Two CRJ 900 Aircraft

Share

Ibom Air has expanded its fleet with the addition of two Bombardier CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft, registered as 5N-CED and 5N-CEE.

The formal reception took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the aircraft was received by Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Umo Eno stated: “The addition of these two CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft is an assurance of our administration’s continuous support for Ibom Air and a strict adherence to our ARISE Agenda’s goal of strategic investment in sectors capable of stimulating economic growth and enhancing the status of our state among the assemblage of states in the federation.”

Ibom Air’s CEO, Mr. Mfon Udom, emphasised the importance of this acquisition for the airline’s operations. “We are delighted to welcome these two new CRJ 900 aircraft to our fleet. With this addition, Ibom Air now operates a total of nine aircraft, including two Airbus A220- 300s and seven CRJ 900s.

“Still, we are not resting because to become a serious scheduled carrier, we need to keep growing our fleet. And so we eagerly await the deliveries of our nine remaining Airbus A220-300s from Airbus in the next three years,” he said.

These two new CRJ 900s were outright purchases financed through a shareholder loan. Their addition will bring more capacity to Ibom Air’s service offerings, facilitating better connectivity and reliability for travellers.

Share

Please follow and like us: