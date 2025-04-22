Ibok-Ette’s Tidal Wave In Rivers

Share

Rivers State holds a special place in the history of navy and administration. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas is the first three-star general to be saddled with gubernatorial duties in Nigeria. He is the Sole Administrator. The first governor of the state, Alfred Papapreye Diette-Spiff was barely a lieutenant in 1967.

The choice of Ibok-Ette was expected to calm the stormy sea after President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency – in spite of constitutional limitations.

After serving as Chief of Naval Staff, between 2015 and 2021, much was expected from the man who later transformed to become the High Commissioner to Ghana. However, the former Navy chief seems to have thrown diplomacy overboard and is moving like a Provost Marshal, a post he once held in his service years.

An elder is not only one in name, he is expected to apply much wisdom in dealing with a volatile situation. Ibok-Ette has a six months mandate to restore order while Governor Sim Fubara remains under suspension. It is debatable if Tinubu gave him the green light to dismantle the setting as put together by the democratically elected governor.

A Sole Administrator does not have the power to appoint new local chairmen, dissolve boards of government agencies and sack the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) chairman. From the foregoing, it does appear he is fighting the suspended governor rather than trying to calm the choppy waters.

Under the Sole Administrator’s watch, official photographs of Fubara have been removed from government offices and billboards mounted by the suspended regime destroyed by people suspected to belong to the other camp. Of course, there are two camps.

Governor Fubara is leading a campaign against 27 of the state’s lawmakers who openly came out to announce their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court was expected to serve justice but Fubara believes judicial expectations were not met, a development that did not cause him to disobey the apex court’s ruling. At least, he asked the newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen to step aside and was about to represent the budget to the full House of Assembly before Tinubu’s tsunami swept him aside.

Ibok-Ette must realise that there are a number of lawsuits hanging around his neck as an illegal occupant of the Government House and be properly guided

So far, there have been more constitutional infringements, warranting the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to move its 2025 Annual General Conference to Enugu, from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Legally, Fubara is the substantive governor and until the constitution rules otherwise, Ibok-Ette must tread with caution. Perhaps, he should learn from the interregnum in Plateau State, under a former Service Chief, Maj. Gen Chris Alli, from May 18, to November 18, 2004. Governor Joshua Dariye’s appointments were not erased.

There is no love lost between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Recently, the latter boasted that he preferred impeachment of the governor rather than a State of Emergency.

It is worrisome that this statement could be misinterpreted by Fubara’s opponents who appear to be having a swell time under the new dispensation.

When Maj. Tunji Olurin acted as Sole Administrator of Ekiti State in 2006, he left a mark by handing over, after six months, to Tope Ademiluyi, instead of Friday Aderemi, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly when Governor Ayodele Fayose was impeached.

That was seen as fair enough, as neither Fayose nor Aderemi was favoured. Ibok-Ette should have learnt a few lessons from his former boss, Vice Admiral Samuel Afolayan, the CNS under whom he served as Principal Staff Officer. The Navy fought corruption and sanctioned Rear Admirals Samuel Kolawole and Francis Agbiti, for their roles in the disappearance of a ship, MT African Pride.

There is no worse form of corruption than a former Chief of Administration and Navy Secretary taking sides in a political power play that can snowball into a national disaster. The Sole Administrator can be trusted to follow the path of honour in the discharge of his duties.

Diette-Spiff is still kicking as Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Bayelsa State. He is unlikely to be washed clean of his high handedness that caused Government House Port Harcourt military aides, backed by an Assistant Police Commissioner, Raph Iwowari, to dehumanise journalist, Minere Amakiri, in 1973.

Amakiri, of the Nigerian Observer, highlighted the plight of teachers in the state who were on strike while Diette-Spiff threw a lavish birthday party. He was given 33 strokes of the cane, had his hair shaved with a broken bottle, starved for 48 hours and then handed over to his eight months old pregnant wife.

That was at a time, judges stood their ground. Justice Ambrose Allagoa, an Izon, like Diette-Spiff, fined Iwowari appropriately. Ibok-Ette must realise that there are a number of lawsuits hanging around his neck as an illegal occupant of the Government House and be properly guided.

