Ibine Backs Tinubu’s Two-State Solution In Gaza

Share

…commemorates Int’l Day of solidarity with Palestinians

As the world marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a community development advocacy leader and expert in public revenue generation and community advocacy, Olufemi Ibine, has expressed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s endorsement of a two-state solution in Gaza.

He called for global solidarity and local peace-building, drawing lessons from the challenges faced by the Palestinian people.

President Tinubu’s stance aligns with global calls for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for the coexistence of Israel and Palestine as two sovereign States.

This solution, he emphasised, respects the rights and aspirations of both peoples, a message that resonates deeply with him.

“President Tinubu’s leadership reflects Nigeria’s enduring commitment to peace, justice, and the dignity of all people,” Ibine stated. His support for a two-state solution underscores the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence—not only in Gaza but as a principle for resolving conflicts globally,” he said.

He emphasised that many communities in Nigeria and across Africa face situations akin to those in Gaza, saying land disputes, ethnic tensions, and struggles for autonomy mirror the broader themes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Injustice anywhere threatens justice everywhere,” Ibine remarked., adding: “As we stand with the Palestinian people, we must also stand with communities in Africa who face oppression, displacement, or marginalization. Solidarity is not just a global ideal; it is a local responsibility.”

Addressing concerns closer to home, Ibine highlighted the need for harmony between migrants and host communities in Ejigbo LCDA, Lagos.

He urged migrants to respect the customs and leadership of their host communities while fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.

“Peace starts with us. Migrants must embrace the spirit of coexistence, contributing positively to their host communities and supporting local leadership. In return, host communities should welcome diversity as a source of strength.”

He concluded with a call for collective action to support the ideals of peace and solidarity.

He encouraged Nigerians to use the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People as an opportunity to reflect on their roles in fostering peace within their communities and supporting global efforts toward justice and equity.

“Let us take inspiration from President Tinubu’s leadership on this issue,” Ibine urged. “May we all work towards a world where every individual—whether in Gaza, Nigeria, or anywhere else—can live with dignity, safety, and hope.

“This year’s commemoration is a reminder that the values of peace and solidarity transcend borders, urging individuals and nations to bridge divides, address injustices, and champion the rights of all people.”

Share

Please follow and like us: