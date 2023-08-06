Ibidunni Oladayo: A Rising Star On Global Stage

London and Lagos-based film director, Ibidunni Oladayo, is taking the film industry by storm with his debut short film, “IT HAPPENED AGAIN.”

This poignant narrative, inspired by a true-life story, delves into the emotional journey of a young man seeking answers to his parents’ mysterious murder.

“IT HAPPENED AGAIN” has already garnered acclaim, earning nominations in multiple categories at the 2023 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival and achieving finalist status at the 20th Edition of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes.

With a powerful story and masterful direction, Oladayo’s film is making waves on the international film festival circuit.

A Met Film School alumnus, Oladayo’s ability to craft compelling narratives has earned him a reputation for excellence.

His unique approach to storytelling shines through in “IT HAPPENED AGAIN,” leaving audiences captivated and emotionally moved.

As Oladayo continues to make his mark in the industry, watch out for his upcoming projects, including his plans to venture into making his first feature film.

With a passion for film and a talent for storytelling, Ibidunni Oladayo is a rising star destined to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema.