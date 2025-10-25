Ibibio Traditional Council Vouches For Akpabio’s Character, Integrity

…Says “We Know Our Son, Godswill, We Also Know What He Can Do”

The leadership of the Ibibio Traditional Council in Akwa Ibom State has declared that the President of the Senate and former Governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, “is well known to us, the people of Akwa Ibom State, and we know what he can do.”

The compliments of the Ibibio Traditional Council on Akpabio are contained in a statement signed on Saturday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant to the President of the Senate On Media.

Speaking while receiving Akpabio, (whom he referred to as “My son”) and his entourage, made up of some members of the National Assembly, in his palace in Nsit Ubium, on Friday, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk said, “This is our son and we, as a people are very happy to receive him in this Palace. We know what he can do and we are very proud of his achievements in his current office as the Senate President”.

In what could be seen as a veiled reference to the campaign of calumny, lies and falsehood against the person and office of the Senate President by some disgruntled individuals from the state in social media, Ntenyin said, ” I am delighted to have you and your colleagues in this Palace.

“You have come to pay homage to your fathers here. We know you. We know who Godswill Obot Akpabio is. We testify that we know who you are. If we don’t know who you are, it therefore means we are not yours.”

“As a king, I know every one of my children. I know the good and I know the bad ones, but the good and the bad should stay together with the hope that they will change for good in the future. As a child of grace, we have seen where grace has led you to.

“When you get back to Abuja, thank President Bola Tinubu for us. Anything that is good is good. We, as a people, are happy that he is carrying you along in the administration of this county. To whom much is given, much is expected, and one good turn deserves another,” he noted.

The monarch pleaded with the Senate President to ensure that the dream of Akwa Ibom State having its Seaport becomes a reality. He thanked the Senators for all the good works they have been doing as lawmakers, especially the recently passed bill on defilement of minors and its legal consequences.

Earlier in his speech, Senator Akpabio thanked the royal fathers for the grand reception, even without any prior notice, describing him as a man of peace.

According to him, ” I am very happy to be here and I thank you, my fathers, for this grand reception of me and my entourage even at a very short notice. I am here today with my colleagues and family members, which shows that I am from here and my home is intact.

” Let me thank you for being a peace-loving father. You are a man of peace. The most costly peace is better than the cheapest war. I made an appeal to him without seeing him physically, and he listened to me, and today, there is peace in Akwa Ibom State.

“Kindly extend my greetings to your son, my governor and our leader, Pastor Umo Eno, another man of peace, who not only says it, but does it.”

Akpabio stated further that his visit to the palace was a major reconciliation among the people of the state, saying, “My visit to this Palace today is a major reconciliation move and will rekindle peace, love and unity in Akwa Ibom State.

“Akwa Ibom State, under Governor Umo Eno, is united because of his decision to link us to the centre by joining the APC. Let me assure you that I will support him 100 per cent to succeed as a second-term governor.

“Don’t listen to nay-sayers and blackmailers. We are solidly behind him, and that was why, immediately he joined the APC, I personally handed over the structure of the party in the state to him, because when I was the governor, I controlled the structure. I will continue to work for the peace, unity and development of Akwa Ibom State,” he declared.

At the end of the visit, the royal fathers prayed for Akpabio and his family and his success in office.