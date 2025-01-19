Ibezim, Nwaobia re-elected Archbishops for ecclesiastical provinces

Share

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev’d Dr. Henry Ndukuba has announced the re-election of two Archbishops for its internal Ecclesiastical Provinces, CoN Communication Officer Korede Akintunde made known.

The Re-elected Archbishops are of the Niger Province – The Most Rev’d Dr. Alexander Ibezim, Bishop of Awka Diocese and of the Aba Province — The Most Rev’d Isaac Nwaobia, Bishop of Isiala-Ngwa South Diocese.

The announcement was made at the end of the episcopal synod held at the Calvary Chapel, Bishop’s Court, at the venue of the 2025 Bishops and their Wives’ Retreat holding at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Primate who congratulated the newly elected Archbishops, prayed that God will grant them all that they need to pilot the affairs of the people of God in their respective Provinces.

He urged all members of the Church to continue to put the newly re-elected archbishops in their prayers.

The Primate added that the presentation the Archbishops-elect will hold on Tuesday 18th of February 2025 during the Opening Service of the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church in Portharcourt.

