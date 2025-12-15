Ibekwe: How Nigeria Can Address $10bn Financing Gap In Energy Transition

The Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, has said that collaboration among the private, public sectors as well as financial institutions is imperative to finance Nigeria’s $10 billion annual financing gap for Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

Noting that the government alone cannot provide the needed funding, she stated that collaboration of the private sector, finance sector and other relevant and concerned entities would substantially address the funding gap.

In an interview with New Telegraph, she advocated right policies under the right structure and frameworks to encourage the private sector to invest in the Plan (ETP). Ibekwe said: “It is obvious that the government alone cannot provide such financing. And even if private sector can provide that financing, it can only be done with the right policies under the right structure and frameworks.

“We have development finance coming from different parts of the world that are targeted towards the energy transition in Nigeria. We also are talking about the recent announcement by the Rockefeller Foundation on Energy support on the continent of Africa.

“There is no way one organization or two organizations can do it alone. At Sterling Foundation, we see ourselves as conveners and catalysts brings together the various stakeholders across the public sector and the private sector for the singular goal of accelerating action on the sustainable development goals, power access, power supply, power, distribution, and the impacts of same for within our focus areas on that climate action and climate resilience and climate adaptation.

This is the reason why we believe there is a need for intentional collaboration and partnerships, not halfhearted execution.” She harped on the importance of the need for focus on the problem by the different stakeholders, not just for profit, but also with clear focus on impact. She noted that excellent access to power provided a better economy.

“It means that our manufacturing industries will be well powered. We know quite a lot of industries have left Nigeria because of poor’s power supply. When we have an excellent transition to clean energy, most of the companies are back.

Why? Because the population of over 200 million people is considered one of the most useful pools of human resources in the continent and in the world. We have skilled and unskilled labor. Can you move labor when things come here? We just need to secure this very serious issue of power because without power, there is just little you can do for every business.

“From a large manufacturing to MSMES, nano-businesses, there is little progress that can be achieved without access to power. So power is critical for the development of this economy.

Actually, any economy, but specifically, this economy has an emerging economy, (which is the reason why I think we should be intentional about not paying lip service to this conversation and focus on execution and implementation is key.

“We have economic policies, but without the right implementation, they will just remain mere policies,” she said. Ibekwe said Sterling Bank had supported the green economy as among other benefits, it can provide energy needed to power Nigeria to growth and development.

She said: “This action is one of the initiatives that we have supported at Sterling Foundation, of course, in Sterling Bank to bring the relevant stakeholders into an umbrella and the massive focus area on our climate action umbrella. “Our charge for this audience is for action.

Sterling Bank has done fantastic work in leading the charge and towards leadership, to put their money where their heart is. The desire is to inspire other private sector organizations and most of those in the room to follow that need too and put the money where their heart is.

“The steps have been taken, of course, you can take the horse to the stream but you cannot force them to drink. It’s probably we need to find encouragement and those are the reasons why this conversation and this cause important timing.”

Nigeria had in august 24, 2022, launched its Energy Transition Plan, which was a roadmap to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change. During the launch, the then Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, harped on the significant scale of resources required to attain both development and climate ambitions.

He stated that Nigeria would need to spend $410 billion above business-asusual spending to deliver our Transition Plan by 2060, which translates to about $10 billion per year. He said “for Africa, the problem of energy poverty is as important as our climate ambitions. Energy use is crucial for almost every conceivable aspect of development.

Wealth, health, nutrition, water, infrastructure, education, and life expectancy are significantly related to the consumption of energy per capita. “The average $3 billion per year investments in renewable energy recorded for the whole of Africa between 2000 and 2020 will certainly not suffice.

We have an inter-ministerial Energy Transition Implementation Working Group, which I chair. We are currently engaging with partners to secure an initial $10 billion support package ahead of COP27 along the lines of the South African Just Energy Transition Partnership announced at COP26 in Glasgow.

The then Nigeria Country Director for World Bank, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, who spoke virtually at the event, said World Bank plans “to commit over $1.5 billion towards the Energy Transition Plan on renewable energy, on power sector reforms, on clean cooking, and wherever opportunities arise.”