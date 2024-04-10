IBEDC Warns Against Staff Assault

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has felicitated with Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri after the completion of 30 days fasting. In a statement, the Managing Director, Engr. Kingsley Achife, emphasised the importance of the season’s sacrifice in fostering love and selflessness for Nigeria’s prosperity.

Achife reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service, within the remit of its control, even during holidays. He assured customers that technical teams are committed to promptly resolving any faults that may occur during this period.