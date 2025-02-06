IBEDC Reiterates Commitment To Staff Welfare Amid Strike Rumour

Share

The management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has reiterated its commitment to staff welfare, as well as, debunked the news of a strike to be embarked upon by its staff.

The Management in a press statement issued by the Coordinating Head of Corporate Services, Angela Olanrewaju, reiterated its commitment to excellent service delivery and staff welfare at all times.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, IBEDC urged their numerous customers and various stakeholders across their franchise areas to disregard media reports that their workers have embarked on strike beginning on Thursday.

A copy of the statement made available to newsmen stated thus: “As we are aware of reports circulating that employees of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) went on strike today (Thursday). We would like to clarify that the action in question was a picket organized by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

“One of the concerns raised was the alleged unjust exiting of certain staff members, along with other issues brought forward by the union.

“We want to emphasize that the staff members in question were let go due to consistently poor performance, following the company’s Conditions of Service, and proper procedures were followed in these exits.

“Regarding other concerns related to staff welfare, we want to affirm that the company has always prioritized the well-being of its employees. Despite the ongoing economic challenges in the country, IBEDC has consistently paid the full salaries of its employees each month.

“IBEDC remains dedicated to excellent staff welfare, maintaining a positive work environment and safeguarding the interests of both its employees and stakeholders”, the statement concluded

