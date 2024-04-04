IBEDC Reconnects Power To UCH

…They have paid 10% of the debt

Three weeks after it disconnected the power supply to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan over N495m accumulated debt, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has reconnected the electricity supply to the tertiary Institution.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, confirmed this to journalists, Thursday evening, saying: “Yes. it has been reconnected”.

Confirming thedevelopment, the IBEDC spokesperson, Busolami Tunwase said the UCH paid 10 per cent of its indebtedness and subsequently a payment plan has been worked out.

Saying that she wished the hospital would fulfil its own side of the agreement, she said: ‘’They have paid ten per cent out of their debt and we have worked out a workable payment plan. We wish they fulfil their own side of the agreement’’.