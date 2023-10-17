IBEDC Laments N67bn Customers’ Debt In Ogun

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), on Monday, lamented that residents of the Ogun state owe the firm over N67 billion.

The Chief Executive Officer of IBEDC, Kingsley Achife said the company is considering mass disconnection of debtors’ electricity as the huge debt was already a burden to the company.

Achife disclosed this at a community engagement, held at the IBEDC head office, Leme, Abeokuta for its customers within the Abeokuta metropolis and Sagamu.

He urged members of the public never to cover staff of the company indulging in unwholesome practices as about 20 of such erring staff had been sent packing in the last five months

Achife who was represented by Mrs Busolami Tunwase, Lead Media Relations Officer, IBEDC, Ibadan disclosed that the time is now for the consumers to begin to pay their debts to avoid disconnection.

He said, the company called for the engagement with the customers to seek better working relationships and to particularly appeal to them to help in paying their debts which is now becoming a source of concern to the company.

Achife said “We have called this meeting to seek better working relationships with our customers but this we cannot do if they are not paying for the services being rendered.

“As we speak customers in Ogun State are owing us over N67bn, this is very huge and we all know that no business can survive with suffocating debt like this. So we are appealing to them to pay up before we begin to disconnect them.

“Another issue is that of theft of the energy whereby the customers are short-changing the company. They are either not paying for what they use or not paying completely for the energy consumed.

“Some customers do this by bypassing their metres, some don’t have metres at all, they just connect to their houses directly. They do these mostly in the night, these are pure economic sabotage. The people should stop this, they should get their metre and eradicate problems of crazy billings

“In addition to this is the use of illicit meters, when the customers don’t buy such metres from us the money goes elsewhere and we have made the metres available. You don’t even need a third party to obtain your metres, all you have to do is to pay into a designated bank account.

“Another thing here is the dangers of using illicit metres. This could cause fire outbreaks and electrical shock among others. To avoid this danger, the customers should patronise IBEDC their metres which has been tested and approved by relevant regulatory bodies”.

Achife also urged the customers to stop beating and maiming their staff saying that they can always report such staff for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“In the last four of five months, about 10 of our staff found wanting have been shown the exit. We encourage our customers to always blow the whistle and once we carry out our investigation and the person is found culpable, the company will take up such individual because one of our core values is integrity”.