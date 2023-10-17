IBEDC laments N67bn customers’ debt in Ogun

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) yesterday claimed that Ogun State residents are owing the firm over N67billion. Chief Executive Officer Kingsley Achife said the company is considering mass disconnection of debtors. Achife said this at a community engagement in Abeokuta for its customers within the Abeokuta metropolis and Sagamu.

The CEO, represented by Lead Media Relations Officer Busolami Tunwase, said the company called for the engagement with the customers to seek better working relationships and to particularly appeal to them to help in paying their debts which is now becoming a source of concern to the company.

Achife said: “We have called this meeting to seek better working relationships with our customers but this we cannot do if they are not paying for the services being rendered. “As we speak customers in Ogun State are owing us over N67 billion, this is very huge and we all know that no business can survive with suffocating debt like this. So we are appealing to them to pay up before we begin to disconnect them.

“Another issue is that of theft of the energy whereby the customers are short-changing the company. “They are either not paying for what they use or not paying completely for the energy consumed. “Some customers do this by bypassing their metres, some don’t have metres at all, they just connect to their houses directly.”

“They do these mostly in the night, these are pure economic sabotage. The people should stop this, they should get their metres and eradicate problems of crazy billings

“In addition to this is the use of illicit meters, when the customers don’t buy such metres from us the money goes elsewhere and we have made the metres available.

“You don’t even need a third party to obtain your metres, all you have to do is to pay into a designated bank account.

“Another thing here is the dangers of using illicit metres. This could cause fire outbreak and electrical shock among others.

“To avoid this danger, the customers should patronise IBEDC their metres which has been tested and approved by relevant regulatory bodies.”