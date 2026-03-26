IBEDC Gets New MD/CEO, Ijose

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has announced the appointment of Mr Deolu Ijose as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment, announced on Thursday in Ibadan, follows the recent reconstitution of the company’s Board of Directors. Ijose succeeds Engr. Francis Agoha, FNSE.

Ijose brings extensive experience in the power sector to the role, having previously served as Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and as Chief Commercial Officer at IBEDC.

His familiarity with the company’s operations is expected to strengthen leadership continuity and drive performance.

The Board expressed confidence in his ability to consolidate on existing gains while steering the company toward improved operational efficiency and service delivery.

Speaking on his appointment, Ijose said he was honoured to lead IBEDC at a critical time in the company’s growth, stressing that, “I am honoured to lead IBEDC at this critical time.

“We will build on the foundation already in place by prioritising operational efficiency, strengthening commercial discipline, and delivering improved service to our customers. Our success will be driven by teamwork, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence,” he said.

The company noted that the new leadership would focus on enhancing electricity supply, deepening stakeholder collaboration, and investing in infrastructure and technology to improve customer experience.

IBEDC added that it remains committed to delivering greater value to customers, stakeholders, and the Nigerian economy as it accelerates its growth and transformation agenda.