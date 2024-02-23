IBEDC Disconnects Power To UCH – CMD Otegbayo

…Technical Fault Responsible For Outage, Though UCH Owes DISCO N500m, Responds IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) may have disconnected the power supply to the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State over N500m debt, Saturday Telegraph has learnt.

The Chief Medical Director of UCH, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, confirmed that the hospital was disconnected by IBEDC, however, declined to disclose the cause of the disconnection.

When the IBEDC spokesperson, Busolami Tunwase, was contacted, however, she denied that power was disconnected from the teaching hospital, but rather claimed that a technical fault led to the outage.

She nevertheless disclosed that UCH owed the DISCO about N500m and that the hospital had repeatedly ignored several appeals made to it to pay its debt.

Her words: “UCH owes us, and that is correct. They owe about N500m. We have written to them more than four times. We have called for a meeting so that we can sit down and discuss and spread the debt even if they cannot pay once. We just want to know how to get our money.

“We have kept it this far because we understand the critical nature of the UCH and the lives involved. There is no way we will just go and disconnect them. But currently, there is a fault around that area.

“There is a local fault around that area; that is what necessitated this outage. It is just a coincidence that this one is coming when we are trying to get them to sit down with us to have a meeting on how to settle their debt,” Tunwase stated.