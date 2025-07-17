Ibe Accuses Keyamo Of Leaking Atiku’s PDP Exit Letter

…..Speculations Mount Over Atiku’s 2027 Presidential Ambition Amid Coalition Talks

Mr. Paul Ibe, Special Adviser to Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has strongly criticized the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, over what he described as a deliberate leak of Atiku’s confidential communication regarding his possible exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The accusation comes in the wake of growing speculation surrounding Atiku’s next political move, especially following his condolence visit to the family of late former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

Within hours of the visit, reports began circulating about Atiku’s potential resignation from the PDP.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Ibe claimed that internal saboteurs within the PDP, allegedly aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were responsible for the leak, with Keyamo at the center of the controversy.

READ ALSO:

“People who never wished His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, well leaked his communication about quitting the PDP. Oh yes! It was leaked,” Ibe stated.

“It is unfortunate that the Minister of Aviation, who should be focused on pressing sector issues like runways and aviation infrastructure, is meddling in political gossip.

He jumped into the fray as though he already knew the cause of an accident before the investigation even began.”

Ibe further alleged that “gross elements” within the PDP were working in collaboration with the APC to derail Atiku’s political strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Amid the controversy, Atiku has reportedly intensified discussions with a new political coalition emerging under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former vice president is widely believed to be positioning himself for another run at the presidency in 2027, with his recent political engagements reinforcing that speculation.

Should he formally declare, Atiku may face stiff competition in the ADC presidential primary.

Notable figures rumoured to be eyeing the ticket include former Rivers State governor Chibuike Amaechi and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi both of whom have publicly hinted at their presidential ambitions.

The latest development further fractures Nigeria’s opposition landscape, as the PDP faces internal turmoil and defections.

Analysts say the formation of a strong third-force coalition could significantly alter the 2027 electoral dynamics, especially with well-known political heavyweights potentially aligning under the ADC umbrella.

While Atiku is yet to officially confirm his departure from the PDP, insiders suggest a major political announcement could be imminent.