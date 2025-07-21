IBB’s Son Debunks Reports On Rejecting BOA Appointment

Muhammed Babangida, the son of the former military President Ibrabim Babangida (IBB) on Monday disclosed he officially accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the trust reposed in him

This is as he dismissed reports circulating online suggesting he had rejected the appointment, describing such claims as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Tinubu administration.

According to a press statement issued and made available to newsmen, Babangida assured the public that those behind the fake reports would be identified and held accountable.

He further called on Nigerians to remain discerning and to verify information from credible sources.

“We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” it added.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Friday, July 18 appointed Muhammad Babangida, as chairman of the revamped BOA.

Muhammed Babangida’s appointment was among several strategic appointments approved by President Tinubu to strengthen leadership across key government institutions.