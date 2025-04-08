IBB’s ‘A Journey In Service’: Dead People Don’t Read Tributes

Share

When in February 2025, the announcement of former President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s book launch swept through public discourse, it was met with a mix of anticipation and skepticism.

For many Nigerians, anything short of accepting the misdeeds of the regime over which IBB presided would continue to tarnish his reputation and invite public repudiation.

The annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election remains the source of an open wound. And no symbolic gesture—be it the declaration of June 12 as a national holiday or the posthumous recognition of Chief MKO Abiola as the true winner—has fully healed the scars.

Many still believe that something more profound is required to mend the moral fabric of the nation. More importantly, there remains an urgent need to restore faith in Nigeria’s electoral process and ensure that citizens can trust in democracy.

Some viewed the book launch as a potential step toward national reconciliation, particularly because it came from a central figure in the saga. And coupled with the fact that time is pressing upon Babangida who saw the necessity of unburdening himself, moving beyond his famed ‘Maradona’ manoeuvring to confront history with honesty.

Yet, while the moment seemed ripe for introspection and atonement, Babangida appeared to overlook a crucial reality—his ultimate judgment lies not just with history, but with a greater force. Would those who suffered because of the June 12 annulment accept his justification? Would the dead, who bore the brunt of his decisions, find solace in his words?

As expected, the event attracted Nigeria’s political elite. However, rather than serving as a forum for truth and reconciliation, it quickly devolved into yet another gathering of the power brokers— an occasion marked more by camaraderie than accountability.

The highlight? Not a solemn acknowledgment of past transgressions, but a well-orchestrated fundraising effort to establish IBB’s Presidential Library, generously supported by those in attendance.

This spectacle underscored a grim reality in Nigeria, no matter the damage inflicted by political actors; a time always comes when they are celebrated.

Rarely is anyone held accountable for their past decisions. This cycle of impunity emboldens a system where kidnappers, corrupt politicians, election riggers, perpetrators of communal violence, and other offenders take solace in the knowledge that justice can be manipulated.

The book launch only reinforced this reality, leaving attendees even more assured of their hold on the system—a system devoid of national conscience.

Babangida, a master strategist in statecraft, need not have troubled himself with redemption. If he remains ‘divine’ enough for aspiring politicians to seek his blessing, he understands the hierarchy of Nigerian society.

The power brokers— those at his book launch—remain bound by shared interests and self-preservation. And the masses, left battered by the fallout of June 12, have resigned themselves to whatever fate befalls them. Yet, the only audience that truly mattered—those to whom Babangida owed an apology—remains beyond his reach.

They are the ones who paid the ultimate price for the June 12 debacle: Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, Rear Admiral Babatunde Elegbede, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and many others.

This article does not call for retribution against Babangida. Rather, it underscores a missed opportunity. At a pivotal moment in history, he had the chance to embrace courage, moral responsibility, and statesmanship. Instead, he faltered.

The consequences of his failure—coupled with the continued absence of accountability— have only deepened Nigeria’s political malaise, perpetuating a cycle of impunity that undermines national progress.

IBB may have exposed others who played a role in the events of June 12, but many of them are no longer alive to offer their accounts. Meanwhile, the political class continues along the same ignoble path, failing to build a nation worthy of pride.

Nigeria yearns for statesmanship— leadership that does not merely reinforce elite solidarity but confronts uncomfortable truths. Some may argue that Babangida’s attempt to document his frailties is sufficient for closure. However, no matter how eloquently his memoir recounts history or honours fallen figures, it will never reach them.

Because, in the end, dead people do not read tributes. Babangida’s book can be likened to Kevin Carter’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph, ‘The Vulture and the Little Girl’. Taken in Sudan in 1993, the haunting image depicted a starving child collapsing while a vulture lurked nearby. Carter, in his rush to capture a powerful shot, neglected to intervene in a moment of life and death.

Similarly, should IBB’s book become a bestseller—as it likely will—can it truly be credited with addressing Nigeria’s political crisis? Or will it merely stand as an eloquent testimony to a past that remains unresolved, a tribute that arrives too late to change the fate of those who needed justice the most?

