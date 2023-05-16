New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
IBB University To Graduate 37 First Class, Send 24 Packing

Thirty-Seven graduates of the Niger State-owned Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBB), Lapai would be issued first-class degree certificates in its 4th combined convocation slated for this Saturday.

In a pre-convocation press briefing on Tuesday in Minna, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abu Kasim Adamu disclosed that a total of 954 graduates would be presented with second-class upper certificates, while 3,283 would get second-class lower division.

He added that a total of 1,538 will be graduating with a 3rd class degree and 17 others with a Pass.

While disclosing that those involved in the combined Convocation are the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 graduands, the Vice-Chancellor said that 5,719 of the students will be from the undergraduate while 435 students are from the Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Masters degrees Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

In his breakdown, Prof. Adamu said the Ph.D. has 2 graduands, Master of Arts 19, Master of Sciences 92, Master of Education 68, Professional Masters 204, and Postgraduate 50.

Furthermore, he stated that Seventeen students were advised to withdraw because they could not cope academical activities.

He added that seven others were rusticated based on various misconduct.

