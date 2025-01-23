Share

Nigeria’s former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, better known as IBB, has announced his plans to unveil his memoir titled ‘A Journey in Service’ on February 20.

The former Nigerian leader made this known in a press statement issued on Thursday, January 23, 2024, in Minna, Niger State capital.

According to the press statement, the event is set to take place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Following the announcement, IBB questioned whether Nigerians would be interested in reading about his time as a military ruler, referencing his controversial decisions during the June 12 crisis and his policies from 1985 to 1993.

He expressed concerns that his legacy as a “dictator” had led to widespread misconceptions about his tenure.

READ ALSO:

This week, the board of trustees for the IBB Presidential Library Foundation sent out invitations for the memoir launch, which will also include a fundraising event for the establishment of a presidential library.

Notable figures slated to attend include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who will chair the event, and President Bola Tinubu, who will serve as the special guest of honour. The keynote address will be presented by the former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, while the book will be reviewed by former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Other distinguished guests include former Nigerian Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. Key figures such as former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, have been named chief launchers for the occasion.

Share

Please follow and like us: