IBB To Launch Highly Anticipated Memoir, Hold Fundraising For Presidential Library

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), is scheduled to launch his much anticipated autobiography titled: ‘A Journey In Service’ next month.

Seven years ago, IBB expressed doubts about writing an autobiography, saying he was uncertain if Nigerians would “want to read about a dictator”.

He added that the public has a wrong impression of him, citing his role in the June 12 crisis, and some of the controversial policies he unfurled between 1985 to 1993 as head of a military junta.

In an invite dispatched to dignitaries this week, the Board of Trustees of the IBB Presidential Library Foundation announced that the book launch will take place alongside a fundraising for a presidential library, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on February 20.

The organisers said the event would be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; with President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.

The keynote address is to be delivered by Nana Akufo-Addo, former President of Ghana. Yemi Osinbajo, former VicePresident, would review the autobiography.

Other guests billed to attend include ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. A former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group; were named as Chief Launchers.

