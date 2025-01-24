New Telegraph

January 24, 2025
IBB To Launch Highly Anticipated Memoir, Hold Fundraising For Presidential Library

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), is scheduled to launch his much anticipated autobiography titled: ‘A Journey In Service’ next month.

Seven years ago, IBB expressed doubts about writing an autobiography, saying he was uncertain if Nigerians would “want to read about a dictator”.

He added that the public has a wrong impression of him, citing his role in the June 12 crisis, and some of the controversial policies he unfurled between 1985 to 1993 as head of a military junta.

In an invite dispatched to dignitaries this week, the Board of Trustees of the IBB Presidential Library Foundation announced that the book launch will take place alongside a fundraising for a presidential library, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on February 20.

The organisers said the event would be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo; with President Bola Tinubu as the Special Guest of Honour.

The keynote address is to be delivered by Nana Akufo-Addo, former President of Ghana. Yemi Osinbajo, former VicePresident, would review the autobiography.

Other guests billed to attend include ex-presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. A former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group; were named as Chief Launchers.

