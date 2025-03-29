IBB Salutes Tinubu’s Courage, Selfless Service At 73

Share

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former Military Head of State, has praised President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as the “Asiwaju of the Universe.”

In his heartfelt birthday message on Saturday, IBB eulogized Tinubu’s leadership, stating that he has done.

According to IBB, “There comes a time in the life of a nation when an uncommon personality and courageous disposition form the basis for appreciating the essentials of problem-solving leadership.

“With your rich background in the struggle for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerian, coupled with your commitment to deepening democratic values in Nigeria, your history speaks for your persona.

“At a time like this, when your birthday strikes the right chord, it is gratifying to join millions of your admirers, associates, supporters, and fellow Nigerians to celebrate you with a pat on the back.

“You have come to lead Nigeria at a very trying time in our nation’s history, but your leadership intervention thus far has been very remarkable, bold, resilient, and encouraging. Only those who have been there know exactly the grit required to lead Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

The former Nigerian leader also commended Tinubu’s commitment to democratic values, pledging his support and solidarity with the president.

“Mr. President, let me assure you of my support and solidarity always. Even though the challenges facing us as a nation may be daunting, you have shown equal commitment to contend with the realities that stare us in the face.

“I can easily recollect when our paths crossed in the late eighties when the government I ran was trying to birth democracy.

“You have remained consistent in your ideals, principles, and democratic values till date, which is why Nigerians entrusted you with the mandate to lead them at this auspicious moment.

“A result-driven and utility leader like you is well-suited for the present challenges, especially with the kind of innovations and policy thrust of your administration so far.

“You must not be tired or discouraged in providing the desired leadership to move the country forward. You have shown grit, gusto, and gravitas in your leadership emanations, and the courage you have exemplified speaks to your capacity to make uncommon decisions.”

He prayed for Tinubu’s good health and wisdom to continue leading the country forward.

“Mr. President and the Asiwaju of the Universe, as I fondly call you, congratulations on your 73rd birthday celebrations.

“On behalf of Aisha, Muha, Aminu, and Halima, accept our collective felicitations on this special day. This is happening during the holy month of Ramadan, which is an indication of Allah’s abiding mercy and love for you.

“May Allah accept our supplications and grant you good health and more wisdom to help you chart the way forward for our dear country. Congratulations, Mr. President. Many happy returns,” he concluded.

