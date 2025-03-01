IBB ‘s book rekindles interest in Nollywood biopic, Badamasi

Share

As controversies continue to rage over ‘A Journey in Service’, a memoir unveiled last week by former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, indications are rife that the book has rekindled a fresh wave of interest in the Nollywood biopic, ‘Badamasi: Portrait of A General’, released in 2021, after extensive research and interview sessions with close friends, colleagues and relatives of the retired General.

Several social media threads have emerged discussing how the film captured the Babangida phenomenon in unequivocal details.

Olukorede Yishau, one of the many posters who have indulged in the book and film says, “Some details in Obi Emelonye’s biopic, Badamasi are in sync with the contents of IBB’s autobiography, including Abacha’s ruthless nature.”

Certainly, one of the most controversial films out of Nollywood, owing to its subject, the biopic currently available on Amazon Prime Video, parades a stellar cast led by Enyinna Nwigwe, reenacting the eponymic role, Yakubu Mohammed, Julius Agwu, Charles Inojie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Okey Bakassi, Anthony Monjaro and Ali Nuhu amongst others.

The intense military action is set mainly in 1980s/1990s Nigeria and brings to the fore some of the most remarkable events that have shaped Nigeria’s political and historical landscape, as seen through the eyes of some principal characters who overtly participated in those epochal events.

Emelonye, who just completed a new film, Safari, starring Ali Nuhu, is known for telling quintessential stories with universal appeal; he is the brain behind multiple-award-winning productions like ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’ and ‘Oxford Gardens’

