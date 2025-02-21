New Telegraph

February 21, 2025
IBB: Mohammed Preaches Peace, Tolerance

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday advocated good democracy, peace and tolerance among political leaders in the country.

He made the call when former Military President Ibrahim Babangida launched his book: “A Journey in Service” in Abuja.

This event brought together political figures, including President Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon; and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mohammed underscored his commitment to democratic principles and active engagement in national and regional political discourse.

