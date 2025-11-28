IBB: I Won’t Negotiate With Terrorists, I’ll Go Band For Band With Them

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has condemned the decision of the Federal Government to negotiate with bandits and terrorists in the country. In a post on his official X account yesterday, @General_Ibbro Babangida said he would go band for band with the bandits and terrorists as well as their negotiators and sympathisers if he was the president of the country.

He said: "No bandits, no terrorists and no terrorist negotiators or terrorist sympathisers should be spared for disrupting the peace of Nigerians. "If I was the President that would be my message to the Nigerian military and state governors, we can go band for band, we are not negotiating." He added: "If I was the President that would be my message to the Nigerian military and state governors.

We can go band for band, we are not negotiating!” Babangida’s condemnation followed the comment by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, that the Federal Government negotiated with bandits and terrorists for the release of the kidnapped Kwara State worshippers and Kebbi State schoolgirls.

Onanuga dismissed speculation that a ransom was paid for the release, stressing that the government simply negotiated with the bandits for the release of the hostages. He argued that the Federal Government opted for negotiation rather than a direct military confrontation, as an assault on the kidnappers’ camp could lead to civilian casualties.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme on Sunday, he revealed that the security agencies opened communication lines with the abductors, a move he said became necessary to prevent loss of innocent lives. He said the hesitation to storm the kidnappers’ hideout was because the abductors routinely used victims as a buffer during raids. “What sometimes restrains them from going after the kidnappers is the risk of collateral damage. They go about abducting our people, and they use them as a shield so they will not be attacked.

“So, they don’t just want to be attacking them. They need to be sure that they are not using our people as a kind of shield,” he said. Following Onanuga’s admission of negotiation with bandits and terrorists, the House of Representatives and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday, condemned the Federal Government for negotiating with bandits to secure the release of 24 students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State.

The lawmakers, under the coalition House to the Rescue, said the government’s engagement with kidnappers amounted to a betrayal of Nigerians and undermined national security. While the ADC warned that such actions could worsen the country’s security crisis. It insisted that the government must explain the opaque and troubling manner in which the victims were released.