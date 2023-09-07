IBB Golf Club Set To Thrill In Independence Day Showdown

The prestigious IBB Golf Club is set to put Nigeria and Africa on the global golf map as it hosts over 500 eager golfers, including 100 foreigners, in the October Independence Golf Tourney, The highly anticipated 2023 edition which will be the country’s single biggest golf tournament will run from September 25-October.

It will be a celebration of unity, tal- ent, and excellence on the lush greens of one of Africa’s best championship golf courses. This year’s IBB Golf Club Independence edition will be exposed to a national and global audience expected to surpass 100 million people.

For the first time in its storied history, the Independence Golf Tourney will see the participation of four countries, welcoming approximately 100 foreign players to the course. The IBB Club Captain, Banjo Obaleye Ibb stated that: “The international camaraderie underscores the tournament’s growing reputation and showcases the lush conditions of the course, made possible by state- of-the-art machinery never seen before in Nigeria’s golf history.”