IBB Attributes Mokwa Flood Tragedy To Divine Will

Former Nigerian Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described the devastating flood in Mokwa that claimed over 200 lives as “ordained by God” and “beyond our powers.”

General Babangida made this remark while receiving a Sallah homage from the Niger State delegation led by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba at his residence in Minna.

He said, “What happened in Mokwa is unfortunate, but it is ordained by Allah. It is an act of God and beyond our powers. This is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased and show love to the victims.”

Expressing his condolences to the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State government, General Babangida urged residents to keep praying for the departed souls and the survivors.

The flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State caused widespread devastation, leaving about 200 people dead, displacing many families, and destroying livelihoods.

The former Military President also commended Governor Umaru Bago’s administration for its developmental efforts and encouraged the continuation of such initiatives.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba praised General Babangida for his dedicated service to the country, saying, “We appreciate your diligent service to the nation and assure you that the State Government will continue to support you as you remain a pillar of hope for Nigeria.”

On the flood disaster, Yakubu noted that “the General is deeply disturbed by the recent incident in Mokwa. What we need from everyone is prayers, and we appreciate your fatherly role, especially during this trying period.”

