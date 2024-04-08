IBB, Atiku, Ogbeha, Okowa, Others Salute David Mark At 76

Some prominent Nigerians have congratulated former Senate President David Mark on his 76th birthday. In separate messages, the leaders praised him for his good conduct and steadfastness over the years. In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Kano yesterday, said former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, described Mark as a very diligent and hardworking officer who earned the reputation as a distinguished officer and gentleman.

He said: “Mark epitomises an inimitable example of a thorough-bred army general who has made a name for himself in both the military and democratic administration.” IBB said Mark had demonstrated what true courage is in almost unassailable situations in the course of executing tasks and responsibilities. Babangida said Mark was a combination of trust, devotion, diligence, resilience, perseverance and determination. On his path, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar praised Mark for his indomitable spirit. He recalled that Mark as President of the Senate provided quality leadership and brought sanity and stability to the polity.

Atiku said: “Mark’s colleague and friend, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, described him as a reliable and dependable brother.” Speaking also, Retired Brig-Gen. Tunde Ogbeha, said Mark was a man of many parts who excels in every assignment. The immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, prayed that God, in his infinite mercy, would continue to grant Mark good health, wisdom and courage. Okowa hoped that Mark would continue to make his wealth of experience in leadership available for the younger generation to emulate.

Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro appreciated Mark for being a great mentor, and urged him not to relent in making his reservoir of knowledge available to the younger generations. Moro expressed optimism that history would be kind to Mark for his contributions to the development of the country.