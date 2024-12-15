IBB Annual Lecture: Stakeholders Unite To Address Polytechnic Administration Challenges In Nigeria

Share

…Acknowledges The Significant Contributions Of General Ibrahim Babangida In The Polytechnics.

The 2nd IBB Annual Lecture Series, organized by the Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association, was a groundbreaking event that brought together esteemed guests and stakeholders to address the pressing issues facing polytechnic administration in Nigeria. Held at Hilton Lesuire Hotel Awka, Anambra state on Saturday 14th December 2024.

The event was chaired by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in attendance as the chief host.

The lecture series focused on the interplay between supervisory bodies, governing councils, management, and alumni in polytechnic administration. Prof. Ugochukwu Nzewi, a former Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko and Vice-Chancellor of Paul University Awka delivered the keynote address at the event, highlighting challenges and crises facing polytechnic administration in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Alumni Association national president, Nze Henry Chukwuma Nnebe FCAI, FIoE, and national secretary of the orum of Nigeria Polytechnics Alumni Association, acknowledged the significant contributions of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who upgraded the institution to a federal polytechnic in 1993.

He said that the association recognizes the importance of collective efforts in improving the standard of education in Nigeria, which has been declining in recent years.

The event provided a platform for stakeholders to brainstorm and find lasting solutions to the administrative challenges facing Nigerian polytechnics. As noted by IBB, “A society that does not correctly interpret and appreciate its past cannot understand its present fortunes and adversities and can be caught unaware in a fast-changing world.”

The lecture series served as a catalyst for development, fostering collaboration among alumni, management, and governing bodies to promote sustainable growth in the institution. The Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association is committed to driving positive change in the institution and the education sector as a whole.

So many dignitaries across the country graced the event and many awards of excellence were given to those who deserve such, who are too numerous to mention.

According to the National President of the Alumni Association, Nze Henry Chukwuka Nnebe the association is working to address the challenges facing the institution, including corruption, abuse of office, and neglect of established rules. The association is also focused on promoting excellence and innovation in education.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the AG Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr Chukwugekwu E, and other prominent stakeholders in the education sector. The lecture series was a resounding success, marking a significant step towards addressing the challenges facing polytechnic administration in Nigeria.

As the Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association continues to drive positive change in the institution, it is clear that the 2nd IBB Annual Lecture Series was a pivotal moment in the journey towards excellence in education.

