IBB, Abdulsalami Demand Urgent Action On Baro Port Project

Former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) have thrown their weight behind the rehabilitation and operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port in Niger State, pledging their full support to ensure the long-delayed project becomes functional.

The two elder statesmen made their positions known in Minna, Niger State, during separate courtesy visits by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port, which is on an oversight tour to assess the state of the facility and related infrastructure.

In his remarks, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged that the port be elevated to the status of an internationally recognised inland waterway to secure its long-term viability.

“Once it is made an international waterway, no future government or political interest will be able to tamper with it. Baro Port, for time immemorial, has played a very significant role in bringing goods to the North. We must restore it to that position,” he said.

Abdulsalami noted that successive administrations, from the era of Generals Babangida and Abacha to his own, had recognised the strategic importance of the port.

He recalled making funds available for its revival during his tenure, but lamented that the project had suffered neglect despite repeated commissioning ceremonies.

Outlining a four-point plan to make the facility operational, he called for the dredging of the River Niger to Baro and securing international recognition for it; the resuscitation of the rail line linking the port to the North; the construction of a proper, motorable access road; and the designation of the port as an inland free zone to attract investment.

“These are the key steps. One, dredge it and make it an international waterway. Two, resuscitate the rail line to carry goods to the North. Three, build a proper road, not what we have today. Fourth, make it a free zone to encourage business. If you do these, Baro Port will work and the whole country will benefit,” Abdulsalami said.

He also urged the committee to consider the development of other inland ports, such as Lokoja, for coordinated trade and economic growth, pledging his full backing for their work. “For God’s sake, make sure that any allocation for Baro is utilised. This port is very critical to us,” he stressed.

On his part, former Military President Ibrahim Babangida described the lawmakers’ visit as timely, saying the Baro project is something he has long prayed for and championed across different administrations.

“I want to thank you very much for the opportunity you gave me to visit me here. It couldn’t have come at a better time because it’s something that we have been praying for for very many years,” he said.

Babangida recalled advocating for the project during the administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and expressed hope that the current push would be the final one needed to get it completed.

“I’m glad yours will be the last time, God willing, that we will get it formalised and completed during your initiative. You can rest assured that I will do the best I can to support you on this. We pray before Allah that God will spare our lives to see what you have put across become natural, visualised,” he said.

Emphasising its economic importance, Babangida said: “Niger definitely needs this project because we want an industrialised estate, and the only way we could do it well is when we have facilities like the Baro Port.”

He pledged continued advocacy, stating, “I will continue to support you and I will continue also to put pressure on all of you, pressure on the president, pressure on everybody who has a hand to do with this project until, where you slacken a little bit, we will whip you a little bit.”

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, said the visit was to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the port, the rail corridor, and the access roads, with a view to addressing challenges and exploring opportunities to make the facility operational.

He explained that the team, which includes representatives of the Federal Ministries of Transport and Works as well as the Nigerian Railway Corporation, would also meet with traditional rulers and the Niger State governor before returning to Abuja to present their findings.

The Baro Inland Port, commissioned in 2019 amid high expectations, was envisioned as a major logistics hub for Nigeria’s inland waterways and rail network. Billions of naira have been invested in the project, but it remains non-operational, a situation the committee is determined to resolve.