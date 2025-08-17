IBB @84: Even Stubborn Critics Change After Chance Of Meeting – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has eulogised former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) on his 84th birthday.

Atiku in a goodwill message issued on Sunday, August 17, said Babangida’s understanding of Nigeria’s national diversity is one of his finest virtues.

According to him, it’s impossible to interact with Babangida without being instantly inspired by his erudition, intelligence, and amazing wisdom.

“In fact, even his stubborn critics may automatically change their perception of him once they have the opportunity to meet him. This is a widely held testimony about IBB,” he said.

The former Vice President extolled Babangida’s leadership quality, adding that “It’s difficult to write about Nigeria’s journey to progress and development without a mention of the role that he played in shaping the destiny of Nigeria.

“In terms of national infrastructure, his legacy is still standing tall despite the passage of time.

“He gave Nigeria visionary and purposeful leadership. The foundation he laid is worthy of emulation. Babangida is widely respected because of his humble leadership style.”

Atiku stated the massive attendance at Babangida’s recent launch of his memoirs in Abuja was a revelation about how he is respected by Nigerians.

“IBB is a household name in Nigeria, and this may not be unconnected with the impact of his leadership.

“Rarely do I come across a public figure with such broad-based national respectability.

“No wonder he is perceived as a phenomenon in Nigeria and beyond. He is a military man with democratic disposition, and this is one of the great virtues that define him,” he said.

The former vice president stated that Babangida’s recruitment of Nigeria’s best and finest to implement his administration’s policies stands him out as a visionary leader.

“Ethnic and religious bigotry and bias are alien to his nature. This is one of the finest virtues for which he is widely respected. His commitment to our unity is laudable. Indeed, he is a nation builder,” he added.

Atiku said IBB is a bold and decisive leader who never hesitated to take difficult decisions.

“Moreover, he never hesitated to take responsibility for difficult decisions. He didn’t sacrifice his subordinates for his own mistakes.

“At every point Nigeria faced challenges to its unity and survival, he didn’t hesitate to be part of the efforts to find solutions to those challenges.

“As one of those who have been inspired by his visionary leadership, I am proud to recall his efforts towards African stability and unity.

“His role in bringing peace and stability to Liberia is well noted. IBB is respected by AU and ECOWAS leaders on account of his contributions to the stability of Africa. His role in bringing the apartheid system in South Africa to an end is no less remarkable,” he said.