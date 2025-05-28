Ibas To Defend Rivers’ Budget Before Joint NASS C’ttee

Share

The Senate, yesterday, revealed that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral IbokEte Ibas (rtd) and his team would defend the state’s 2025 budget before the Joint National Assembly Ad-hoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

The Senate also, assured Nigerians that it had determined to ensure the people of Rivers State were not shortchanged due to the declaration of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu on March 18. The Leader of the Senate/Chairman, Senate Adhoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State, Opeyemi Bamidele, made the disclosure at the inaugural meeting of the Committee held in the New Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

After President Tinubu declared the emergency rule in Rivers State, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, subsequently constituted an 18-member Committee on Emergency Rule under the chairmanship of Bamidele.

Among others, the inaugural meeting was attended by Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Munguno; Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Peter Nwebonyi; Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru and Chairperson, Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Senator Oluranti Adebule.

Also, at the inaugural meeting, Bamidele revealed that both chambers of the National Assembly had agreed to hold a joint session to oversight the 2025 budget of the state, which the sole administrator laid before the Parliament last week through President Tinubu.

“It is our understanding with our colleagues in the House of Representatives that the sole administrator and other relevant functionaries of the state will all appear the joint ad-hoc committee of both chambers of the National Assembly when it is time for them to defend the 2025 the budget at the National Assembly,” Bamidele said with assurance to provide effective oversight in the state.

Bamidele, therefore, challenged all members of the committee to be diligent and thorough in providing oversight functions for the Government of Rivers State and ensuring that the citizens of Rivers State are not shortchanged due to the declaration of emergency rule.

He noted that the 2025 budget of the Rivers State Government “has been presented to the National Assembly by the Sole Administrator through the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The budget is being referred to our committee. “The committee has just finalised on its workplan as well as the timetable that will ensure proper budget defence by the sole administrator of Rivers State.

The budget defence will involve other state officials of the state, especially the Accountant-General of Rivers State, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and relevant officials in charge of the economy of the state “As much as possible, the National Assembly will ensure propriety in the discharge of our oversight functions. We will also ensure that governance does not suffer in Rivers State during the period of emergency rule,” Bamidele further assured Nigerians.

